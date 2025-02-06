Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hospitals will get $1.7 billion more federal funding. Will this reduce waiting times?

By Henry Cutler, Professor and Director, Macquarie University Centre for the Health Economy, Macquarie University
The funding has been billed as a way to shorten waits for care in emergency departments and for elective surgery. But will it really make a difference?The Conversation


© The Conversation
