Human Rights Observatory

Spain’s Universal Child Benefit Could Transform Lives

By Human Rights Watch
Key cabinet ministers in Spain’s government are pushing for a new universal child benefit in the 2025 budget. The benefit has the potential to reduce the country’s alarmingly high child poverty rate and center the human rights to social security and an adequate standard of living in state budget planning.Last week, Spain’s Minister of Social Rights Pablo Bustinduy, backed by the labor minister and the children’s minister, set out plans to include a €200 monthly grant per child (under 18) in the budget. The eligibility criteria are simple: all households with children would receive the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
