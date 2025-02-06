Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Actor David Tennant has an extra toe. Two anatomists explain what’s so fascinating about polydactyly

By Amanda Meyer, Senior Lecturer, Anatomy and Pathology, James Cook University
Alexandra Trollope, Associate Professor and Senior Lecturer, Anatomy, James Cook University
A common anatomical variation is being born with more than ten fingers or more than ten toes.

Former Doctor Who actor David Tennant this week confirmed he has 11 toes. He says he was born with an extra toe on his right foot, meaning he has polydactyly.

Here’s how this anatomical variation occurs, and how common it really is.

Let’s start in the womb


The term polydactyly is derived from the Greek poly (meaning many) and dactyly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
