Human Rights Observatory

Unambitious and undermined: why NZ’s latest climate pledge lacks the crucial ‘good faith’ factor

By Nathan Cooper, Associate Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Does the government’s recent pledge to step up emissions cuts by as little as 1% really represent New Zealand’s ‘highest possible ambition’ to combat climate change?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
