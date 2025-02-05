What’s the difference between climate and weather models? It all comes down to chaos
By Andy Hogg, Professor and Director of ACCESS-NRI, Australian National University
Aidan Heerdegen, Leader, ACCESS-NRI Model Release Team, Australian National University
Kelsey Druken, Associate Director (Release Management), ACCESS-NRI, Australian National University
Weather forecasts help you decide whether to go for a picnic, hang out your washing or ride your bike to work. They also provide warnings for extreme events, and predictions to optimise our power grid.
To achieve this, services such as the Australian Bureau of Meteorology use complex mathematical representations of Earth and its atmosphere – weather and climate models.
The same software is also used by scientists to predict our future climate in the coming decades or even centuries. These predictions allow us to plan for, or avoid, the impacts of future climate change.…
