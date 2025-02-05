Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s the difference between climate and weather models? It all comes down to chaos

By Andy Hogg, Professor and Director of ACCESS-NRI, Australian National University
Aidan Heerdegen, Leader, ACCESS-NRI Model Release Team, Australian National University
Kelsey Druken, Associate Director (Release Management), ACCESS-NRI, Australian National University
Weather forecasts help you decide whether to go for a picnic, hang out your washing or ride your bike to work. They also provide warnings for extreme events, and predictions to optimise our power grid.

To achieve this, services such as the Australian Bureau of Meteorology use complex mathematical representations of Earth and its atmosphere – weather and climate models.

The same software is also used by scientists to predict our future climate in the coming decades or even centuries. These predictions allow us to plan for, or avoid, the impacts of future climate change.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Palestinians have long resisted resettlement – Trump’s plan to ‘clean out’ Gaza won’t change that
~ What is callisthenics? And how does it compare to running or lifting weights?
~ ‘Do I have to get it in writing?’ Even with compulsory lessons, some teens are confused about how consent works
~ UN Rights Council Should Address Impunity in DR Congo
~ Trump Indicates Intent to Escalate Ethnic Cleansing in Gaza
~ Chinese Authorities Shutter Schools in Eastern Tibet
~ Israel/ OPT: President Trump’s claim that US will take over Gaza and forcibly deport Palestinians appalling and unlawful
~ Hard bites and slow songs: How beak size affects the singing and evolution of songbirds
~ Turkey’s earthquake reconstruction efforts must balance speed with fairness
~ Three pop beefs that were more cutting than Matty Healy and Taylor Swift’s
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter