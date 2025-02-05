Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Palestinians have long resisted resettlement – Trump’s plan to ‘clean out’ Gaza won’t change that

By Maha Nassar, Associate Professor in the School of Middle Eastern and North African Studies, University of Arizona
President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the U.S. should “take over” Gaza, displace its current population and turn the enclave into “the Riviera of the Middle East” is unsettling – in both a literal and, to Palestinians, a very personal sense.

The remarks, which followed earlier comments in which the president expressed a desire to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What’s the difference between climate and weather models? It all comes down to chaos
~ What is callisthenics? And how does it compare to running or lifting weights?
~ ‘Do I have to get it in writing?’ Even with compulsory lessons, some teens are confused about how consent works
~ UN Rights Council Should Address Impunity in DR Congo
~ Trump Indicates Intent to Escalate Ethnic Cleansing in Gaza
~ Chinese Authorities Shutter Schools in Eastern Tibet
~ Israel/ OPT: President Trump’s claim that US will take over Gaza and forcibly deport Palestinians appalling and unlawful
~ Hard bites and slow songs: How beak size affects the singing and evolution of songbirds
~ Turkey’s earthquake reconstruction efforts must balance speed with fairness
~ Three pop beefs that were more cutting than Matty Healy and Taylor Swift’s
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter