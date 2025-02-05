Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Rights Council Should Address Impunity in DR Congo

By Human Rights Watch
(Geneva) – The United Nations Human Rights Council should create an independent mandate to investigate abuses by all parties to the current conflict at the emergency session on the crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo called for February 7, 2025, Human Rights Watch and other human rights groups said today. More than 77 Congolese, regional, and international human rights organizations issued a joint letter calling for such an international body.The UN session is set to focus on the armed conflict between the M23 armed group and the Congolese military, which is supported by the Southern…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
