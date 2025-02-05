Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese Authorities Shutter Schools in Eastern Tibet

By Human Rights Watch
The Chinese authorities, as part of their suppression of Tibetans’ basic rights, have taken aim at privately run educational institutions that promote Tibetan language and culture.In July 2024, the government closed the Jigme Gyaltsen Vocational High School, affiliated with Ragya Monastery, in the Golok grasslands of Qinghai province in eastern Tibet. This caused consternation among many Tibetans. The school had a prestigious three-decades-long record of teaching Tibetan language and culture, as well as the Chinese national curriculum, equipping students with a knowledge of their own…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
