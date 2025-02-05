Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/ OPT: President Trump’s claim that US will take over Gaza and forcibly deport Palestinians appalling and unlawful

By Amnesty International
Reacting to President Donald Trump’s comments that the USA will “take over the Gaza Strip”, advocating again for the forcible transfer of around 2 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighbouring countries, Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard said: “President Trump’s remarks calling for the forcible transfer of Palestinians from the occupied Gaza Strip must be […] The post Israel/ OPT: President Trump’s claim that US will take over Gaza and forcibly deport Palestinians appalling and unlawful appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hard bites and slow songs: How beak size affects the singing and evolution of songbirds
~ Turkey’s earthquake reconstruction efforts must balance speed with fairness
~ Three pop beefs that were more cutting than Matty Healy and Taylor Swift’s
~ Why there’s an ethnic pension gap in the UK – and how the government could close it
~ Millions of animals die on roads – does this make driving morally wrong?
~ First new non-opioid painkiller approved in the US for decades – here’s how it works
~ Belarus election: how ‘Europe’s last dictator’ held onto power as his opponents were jailed or exiled
~ Companion review: this sleek but violent film asks interesting ethical questions about our relationship with AI
~ What Trump’s proposal to ‘take over’ Gaza could mean for Arab-Israeli relations
~ England plans to make academies follow the national curriculum – but it’s been getting more prescriptive for years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter