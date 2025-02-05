Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Millions of animals die on roads – does this make driving morally wrong?

By Diego Exposito, PhD researcher in Politics, University of Sheffield
Imagine one morning, you are deciding whether to drive to work or catch the train. Eventually, you decide to drive. On your way to the office, a squirrel crosses the road leaving you no time to react, and you run it over. Did you do anything wrong by deciding to drive instead of taking the train?

Ethical debates about the morality of driving tend to stop at the possible harm to humans. This is surprising, considering the decades of work in animal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
