Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Companion review: this sleek but violent film asks interesting ethical questions about our relationship with AI

By Sarah Artt, Lecturer in English and Film, Edinburgh Napier University
Science fiction has been obsessed with perfect female robot companions but never considered what makes a good male human companion, till now.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel/ OPT: President Trump’s claim that US will take over Gaza and forcibly deport Palestinians appalling and unlawful
~ Hard bites and slow songs: How beak size affects the singing and evolution of songbirds
~ Turkey’s earthquake reconstruction efforts must balance speed with fairness
~ Three pop beefs that were more cutting than Matty Healy and Taylor Swift’s
~ Why there’s an ethnic pension gap in the UK – and how the government could close it
~ Millions of animals die on roads – does this make driving morally wrong?
~ First new non-opioid painkiller approved in the US for decades – here’s how it works
~ Belarus election: how ‘Europe’s last dictator’ held onto power as his opponents were jailed or exiled
~ What Trump’s proposal to ‘take over’ Gaza could mean for Arab-Israeli relations
~ England plans to make academies follow the national curriculum – but it’s been getting more prescriptive for years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter