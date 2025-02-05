Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Elections mean more misinformation. Here’s what we know about how it spreads in migrant communities

By Fan Yang, Research fellow at Melbourne Law School, the University of Melbourne and the ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society., The University of Melbourne
Sukhmani Khorana, Associate Professor, Faculty of Arts, Design and Architecture, UNSW Sydney
Migrants, especially those who speak English as a second language, are disproportionately targeted by mis- and disinformation. Research shows what might help.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
