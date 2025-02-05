Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Violent crime in South Africa happens mostly in a few hotspots: police resources should focus there – criminologist

By Guy Lamb, Criminologist / Senior Lecturer, Stellenbosch University
Crime researchers use murder (or homicide) rate per 100,000 as a crude measure of the general level of violent interpersonal crime globally. According to the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime, South Africa’s murder rate of 45 per 100,000 (2023/24) is the second highest for countries that publish crime data.

The South African Police Service crime data shows that levels of attempted murder, armed robbery and robberies…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Friendship, a covenant, romance – no matter what you call it, David’s love for Jonathan is one of the Bible’s most beautiful
~ Why is Trump’s preferential treatment of Russia shifting? Because there’s nothing in it for him
~ US health funding cuts: what Nigeria stands to lose
~ How to reproduce with two fathers – and no biological mother
~ Trump’s second tone: authoritarian, radical and triumphalist in a divided US
~ Trump’s Gaza threat shows the Middle East is both safer and more turbulent post-war
~ Nigeria’s Brics partnership: economist outlines potential benefits
~ Reverence for the sacred waters of the Ganga and belief in its power to wash away sins bring millions to India’s Maha Kumbh festival
~ Water is the other US-Mexico border crisis, and the supply crunch is getting worse
~ As Trump tries to slash US foreign aid, here are 3 common myths many Americans mistakenly believe about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter