US health funding cuts: what Nigeria stands to lose

By Oyewale Tomori, Fellow, Nigerian Academy of Science
US president Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization is threatening funding for critical health programmes like HIV/Aids and tuberculosis in different parts of the world, including Nigeria.

The Conversation Africa’s Adejuwon Soyinka asked professor of virology and former WHO Africa regional virologist Oyewale…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
