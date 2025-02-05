Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s Brics partnership: economist outlines potential benefits

By Stephen Onyeiwu, Professor of Economics & Business, Allegheny College
Nigeria can benefit from a Brics partnership but it must find a careful balance between the relationship and the interests of its western allies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
