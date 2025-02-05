Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to outwit gambling adverts by ‘inoculating’ people against them

By Jamie Torrance, Lecturer and Researcher in Psychology, Swansea University
Philip Newall, Lecturer in the School of Psychological Science, University of Bristol
In a world awash with enticing promises of quick riches and thrilling wins, gambling advertisements have practically become inescapable. These meticulously crafted promotions aim to tap into the hearts and minds of consumers persuading them to gamble – whether that means starting or keeping going.

With gambling advertising showing no signs of abating, and gambling addiction an…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
