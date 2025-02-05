Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s food poisoning crisis: the government’s response isn’t dealing with the real issues

By Mamokete Modiba, Researcher, Gauteng City-Region Observatory
Samiksha Singh, Researcher, Gauteng City-Region Observatory
A South African government intervention is addressing the symptoms of the 2024 outbreak of food-borne illnesses, not the underlying causes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
