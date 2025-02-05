Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s success and COP’s failures have placed us firmly on the ‘highway to climate hell’

By Guillem Rius Taberner, Investigador , Universitat de Barcelona
Alejandro Marcos Valls, Investigador postdoctoral , Universitat de Barcelona
Gorka Muñoa Capron-Manieux, Investigador postdoctoral en Cambio Climático, Universitat de Barcelona
Martí Orta-Martínez, Profesor agregado de la Universitat de Barcelona, Universitat de Barcelona
2023 was the hottest year on record, until 2024 broke that record and took us, for the first time, over the 1.5C global heating threshold. This will not be the last time this record is broken – under current emission reduction policies, we can expect an increase of 3.1C above preindustrial levels by 2100.

However, things could get even worse if national governments do not…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
