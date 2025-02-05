Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In freezing foreign aid, the US leaves people to die – and allows China to come to the rescue

By Melissa Conley Tyler, Honorary Fellow, Asia Institute, The University of Melbourne
A$95 billion worth of USAID programs have been brought to a screeching halt. It’s a devastating decision for developing nations, but also for US foreign policy.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
