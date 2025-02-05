Tolerance.ca
To keep your cool in a heatwave, it may help to water your trees

By Gregory Moore, Senior Research Associate, School of Agriculture, Food and Ecosystem Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Trees and greenspace can drive down urban temperatures – but they must be able to draw water from the soil to achieve these massive cooling effects.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
