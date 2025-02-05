Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Trump wants the US to ‘take over’ Gaza and relocate the people. Is this legal?

By Tamer Morris, Senior lecturer, international law, University of Sydney
In an astonishing news conference in Washington, US President Donald Trump proposed the United States “take over” the Gaza Strip and permanently relocate the nearly two million Palestinians living there to neighbouring countries.

Trump has previously called on Egypt and Jordan to resettle Palestinians from Gaza, which both countries firmly rejected.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
