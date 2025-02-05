Tolerance.ca
Italian Security Bill Seriously Threatens Rights, Freedoms

By Human Rights Watch
The Italian government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is pushing a security bill through parliament that, if enacted, could have a devastating impact on fundamental rights, including the rights to peaceful protest and freedom of expression.The draft law, approved by the Chamber of Deputies in September and currently under discussion in the senate, would introduce several new offenses, and significantly increase the penalties for those participating in unauthorized demonstrations, with prison sentences of up to seven years for individuals who block traffic or are deemed…


