OpenAI says DeepSeek ‘inappropriately’ copied ChatGPT – but it’s facing copyright claims too
By Lea Frermann, Senior Lecturer in Natural Language Processing, The University of Melbourne, The University of Melbourne
Shaanan Cohney, Lecturer in Cybersecurity, The University of Melbourne
The upside to this war of words? More competition is boosting consumer choice, including with OpenAI’s release over the weekend of a new AI model, o3-mini.
- Tuesday, February 4, 2025