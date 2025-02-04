Climate-affected produce is here to stay. Here’s what it takes for consumers to embrace it
By Liudmila Tarabashkina, Senior Lecturer, The University of Western Australia
Kenneth Kaysan Khayr (Fu Xian) Ho, University Lecturer in Marketing and Consumer Behaviour, Edith Cowan University
Rajesh Rajaguru, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Tasmania
Many of us prefer to avoid climate-affected produce altogether. But marketing messages that highlight its ‘resilience’ can encourage consumers to consider it, even when empathy towards farmers is low.
© The Conversation
