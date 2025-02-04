Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 30-plants-a-week challenge: you’ll still see gut health benefits even if you don’t meet this goal

By Aisling Pigott, Lecturer, Dietetics, Cardiff Metropolitan University
The more plants you include in your diet, the more health benefits you’ll notice. This is why public health guidelines have long encouraged people to eat at least five…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How food can be used to support people living with dementia
~ Spain housing crisis: slow construction is to blame, not foreign buyers
~ Māori communities lead innovative ways of financing housing on ancestral lands
~ Dementia: why prescription drugs like antibiotics and vaccines have been linked to lower risk of the disease
~ Ofsted report cards are a superficial change – the inspectorate needs a culture shift
~ The UK would be lucky to avoid US tariffs – but a global trade war would hurt everyone
~ How AI imagery could be used to develop fake archaeology
~ Go Back to Where You Came From: Channel 4’s social experiment makes a spectacle of empathy for refugees
~ Trump wants Greenland – but here’s what the people of Greenland want
~ Emilia Pérez: the film’s wildly unrealistic representation of Mexican narco-violence and trans lives is insulting
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter