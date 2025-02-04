Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Emilia Pérez: the film’s wildly unrealistic representation of Mexican narco-violence and trans lives is insulting

By Ailsa Peate, Lecturer in Latin American and Museum Studies, University of Westminster
You would think that Jacques Audiard’s 13-time Oscar-nominated Emilia Pérez was the most watched film of the year given the discussion it has generated. The Mexican-set, French-made film’s opening weekend in Mexico tells a different story.

Emilia Pérez sees the eponymous antagonist-heroine experience a transformation, undergoing gender-affirming procedures in order to leave behind her former dangerous, violent life as a cartel leader in Mexico.

It came eighth at the box office in Mexico, which is hardly surprising.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How food can be used to support people living with dementia
~ Spain housing crisis: slow construction is to blame, not foreign buyers
~ Māori communities lead innovative ways of financing housing on ancestral lands
~ Dementia: why prescription drugs like antibiotics and vaccines have been linked to lower risk of the disease
~ Ofsted report cards are a superficial change – the inspectorate needs a culture shift
~ The UK would be lucky to avoid US tariffs – but a global trade war would hurt everyone
~ The 30-plants-a-week challenge: you’ll still see gut health benefits even if you don’t meet this goal
~ How AI imagery could be used to develop fake archaeology
~ Go Back to Where You Came From: Channel 4’s social experiment makes a spectacle of empathy for refugees
~ Trump wants Greenland – but here’s what the people of Greenland want
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter