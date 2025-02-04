Some viruses prefer mosquitoes to humans, but people get sick anyway − a virologist and entomologist explain why
By Lee Rafuse Haines, Associate Research Professor of Molecular Parasitology and Medical Entomology, University of Notre Dame
Pilar Pérez Romero, Associate Professor of Virology, University of Notre Dame
The virus that causes eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, has evolved to infect mosquitoes. To be able to spread between people, however, it faces extra challenges.
- Tuesday, February 4, 2025