Just Stop Oil’s protest during The Tempest is an extension of theatre’s radical tradition

By Gemma Cutler-Colclough, Lecturer in Theatre and Performance, University of Reading
The theatre has long staged and debated society’s most pressing concerns. But when protest moves beyond the script and into the theatre itself, the reaction can shift from applause to confusion, and even outrage.

Such was the case last week, when a Just Stop Oil demonstration interrupted a performance of The Tempest at The Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. Actor Sigourney Weaver sat aghast as protesters walked on stage…The Conversation


