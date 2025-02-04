Tolerance.ca
Psychology in democratic South Africa: new book explores a post-apartheid journey

By Liezille Jacobs, Associate Professor, Rhodes University
When apartheid ended in 1994, South Africa underwent significant social and political transformation. A key aspect of this shift was the push for greater inclusion and representation of Black South Africans across all sectors – including psychology.

Dr Liezille Jacobs was part of a pioneering generation of Black psychologists who started their training in 1995. Now she has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
