Human Rights Observatory

Albanese government bans DeepSeek from official devices on security grounds

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Albanese government is banning DeepSeek – the Chinese artificial intelligence model – from all government systems and devices on national security grounds.The Conversation


