Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Parliament condemns antisemitism, but can’t avoid the blame game

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Independent Allegra Spender spearheaded a condemnation of antisemitism by federal parliament – but the debate was mired in partisanship.

The opposition tried to prevent the government bringing on the Spender motion in the House of Representatives, because it said it wanted something stronger and would not be able to amend the motion.  

Coalition speakers repeatedly used the debate to attack the government for not, in its view, doing enough to combat antisemitism, particularly after the pro-Palestine demonstration at the Opera House in the wake of the Hamas atrocities of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is this 2025, or 1965? Grammy wins for the Beatles and the Rolling Stones keep the rock canon in the past
~ Coalition’s tax-free lunch plan could cost $250 million or $10 billion – depending on who’s doing the sums
~ Suspend Arms Transfers to End US Complicity in Israeli Abuses
~ NGOs, Trade Unions, Call on EU to Ban Trade with Israel’s Illegal Settlements
~ As Trump deportations intensify, Pacific Island nations worry they could be overwhelmed
~ Around 3% of us will develop a brain aneurysm in our lives. So what is it and how do you treat it?
~ Yes, energy prices are hurting the food sector. But burning more fossil fuels is not the answer
~ What are cooling blankets? Can they really help me sleep?
~ Australia won’t escape the fallout of the Trump trade chaos
~ How can you help your child make friends?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter