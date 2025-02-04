Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yes, energy prices are hurting the food sector. But burning more fossil fuels is not the answer

By Vivienne Reiner, PhD Candidate, Integrated Sustainability Analysis group, University of Sydney
Evidence suggests burning more coal and gas will damage many industries. So why are food distributors lobbying for more fossil fuels?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is this 2025, or 1965? Grammy wins for the Beatles and the Rolling Stones keep the rock canon in the past
~ Coalition’s tax-free lunch plan could cost $250 million or $10 billion – depending on who’s doing the sums
~ Suspend Arms Transfers to End US Complicity in Israeli Abuses
~ NGOs, Trade Unions, Call on EU to Ban Trade with Israel’s Illegal Settlements
~ As Trump deportations intensify, Pacific Island nations worry they could be overwhelmed
~ Parliament condemns antisemitism, but can’t avoid the blame game
~ Around 3% of us will develop a brain aneurysm in our lives. So what is it and how do you treat it?
~ What are cooling blankets? Can they really help me sleep?
~ Australia won’t escape the fallout of the Trump trade chaos
~ How can you help your child make friends?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter