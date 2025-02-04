Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Suspend Arms Transfers to End US Complicity in Israeli Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
(Washington, DC) – The United States will be complicit in the Israeli government’s grave violations in Gaza so long as it continues to provide arms and other military aid, Human Rights Watch said today ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli authorities have committed war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide during the country’s assault on Gaza.The US has provided unprecedented security assistance and arms sales to Israel since the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Despite the Israeli forces’…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is this 2025, or 1965? Grammy wins for the Beatles and the Rolling Stones keep the rock canon in the past
~ Coalition’s tax-free lunch plan could cost $250 million or $10 billion – depending on who’s doing the sums
~ NGOs, Trade Unions, Call on EU to Ban Trade with Israel’s Illegal Settlements
~ As Trump deportations intensify, Pacific Island nations worry they could be overwhelmed
~ Parliament condemns antisemitism, but can’t avoid the blame game
~ Around 3% of us will develop a brain aneurysm in our lives. So what is it and how do you treat it?
~ Yes, energy prices are hurting the food sector. But burning more fossil fuels is not the answer
~ What are cooling blankets? Can they really help me sleep?
~ Australia won’t escape the fallout of the Trump trade chaos
~ How can you help your child make friends?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter