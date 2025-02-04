Tolerance.ca
NGOs, Trade Unions, Call on EU to Ban Trade with Israel’s Illegal Settlements

By Human Rights Watch
Over 160 nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), trade unions, and civil society organizations, including Human Rights Watch, have called on the European Union to ban trade and business with Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), including East Jerusalem.In a letter addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the groups urged action to comply with international law and to halt Europe’s support for the illegal settlement enterprise and its underlying abuses.The call comes as international attention shifts to “day after” scenarios amid a fragile Gaza…


