Human Rights Observatory

Peatlands and mangroves: Southeast Asian countries must protect these major carbon pools to boost climate ambitions

By Sigit Sasmito, Senior Research Officer, James Cook University
Dan Friess, Cochran Family Professor, Tulane University
David Taylor, Professor, National University of Singapore
Massimo Lupascu, Associate Professor, National University of Singapore
Pierre Taillardat, Assistant Professor, Nanyang Technological University
Susan Elizabeth Page, Professor of Physical Geography, University of Leicester
Wahyu Catur Adinugroho, Dr/Peneliti Ahli Utama, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional (BRIN)
Protecting and restoring mangroves and peatlands can reduce more than half of the carbon emissions from land use in Southeast Asia. But some challenges remain.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
