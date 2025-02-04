Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Activists are warning of a return to the Jim Crow era in America. But who or what was Jim Crow?

By Clare Corbould, Associate Professor, Centre for Contemporary Histories, Deakin University
Jim Crow, a term drawn from a racist caricature, describes a long period of segregation and racial violence in the United States. The term was used in Australia too.The Conversation


© The Conversation
