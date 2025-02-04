Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Repeal Amendment to Draconian Cyber Law

By Human Rights Watch
(New York) – The Pakistan government’s recent amendment to the country’s cybercrimes act seriously threatens internet freedom and free expression, Human Rights Watch said today. Pakistan’s parliament should immediately repeal or reform the Pakistan Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025.The new law, enacted on January 29, 2025, includes provisions making the dissemination of “fake or false” information a criminal offense punishable by up to three years in prison. The amendment does not define “fake or false” news but uses vague and overbroad language to describe it subjectively…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
