Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unwritten rules: why claims of a missing ‘fourth article’ of the Treaty don’t stack up

By Paul Moon, Professor of History, Auckland University of Technology
Some say an oral promise of religious protection read out at Waitangi in 1840 amounts to a fourth article of the Treaty. But the historical evidence isn’t there.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bees count from left to right just like some humans, apes and birds – new research
~ China: Travel for Uyghurs Heavily Restricted
~ Why should humanities education persist in an AI age? Self-development, to start
~ Should Australia mandate cancer warnings for alcoholic drinks?
~ Mastercard plans to get rid of credit card numbers. We could be heading towards the end of cards
~ A deadly bird flu strain is headed for Australia – and First Nations people have the know-how to tackle it
~ ‘A dark masterpiece’: Foucault’s Discipline and Punish at 50
~ This year, make a commitment to understanding your world better: practise the art of slow looking
~ How universities can help make our cities more accessible for people with disabilities
~ Musk’s inauguration salute is not the only apparent fascist signal from Trump’s administration
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter