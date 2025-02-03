Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bees count from left to right just like some humans, apes and birds – new research

By Scarlett Howard, Lecturer, School of Biological Sciences, Monash University
Adrian Dyer, Associate Professor, Department of Physiology, Monash University
Picture writing the numbers 1 to 5 in a horizontal line, from smallest to largest. Where did you put 1? If you placed 1 on the left and 5 on the right, you share this preference with most humans.

Humans are not alone in this preference. Some other primates, and even some birds, also order small-to-large quantities from left to right. Although, some animals do prefer to order quantities from right…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Unwritten rules: why claims of a missing ‘fourth article’ of the Treaty don’t stack up
~ China: Travel for Uyghurs Heavily Restricted
~ Why should humanities education persist in an AI age? Self-development, to start
~ Should Australia mandate cancer warnings for alcoholic drinks?
~ Mastercard plans to get rid of credit card numbers. We could be heading towards the end of cards
~ A deadly bird flu strain is headed for Australia – and First Nations people have the know-how to tackle it
~ ‘A dark masterpiece’: Foucault’s Discipline and Punish at 50
~ This year, make a commitment to understanding your world better: practise the art of slow looking
~ How universities can help make our cities more accessible for people with disabilities
~ Musk’s inauguration salute is not the only apparent fascist signal from Trump’s administration
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter