Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why should humanities education persist in an AI age? Self-development, to start

By Johannes Steizinger, Associate Professor of Philosophy, McMaster University
Through self-development, or ‘Bildung’ in German thought, salon culture sought to resist absolutism and foster democratic discourse. This shaped the modern Western university.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Should Australia mandate cancer warnings for alcoholic drinks?
~ Mastercard plans to get rid of credit card numbers. We could be heading towards the end of cards
~ A deadly bird flu strain is headed for Australia – and First Nations people have the know-how to tackle it
~ ‘A dark masterpiece’: Foucault’s Discipline and Punish at 50
~ This year, make a commitment to understanding your world better: practise the art of slow looking
~ How universities can help make our cities more accessible for people with disabilities
~ Musk’s inauguration salute is not the only apparent fascist signal from Trump’s administration
~ View from The Hill: Election battle turns to spending, with BCA calling for cap and Labor hitting Dutton’s planned cuts
~ EU, Other Host States Should Support Syrians Weighing Return with 'Go-and-See' Visits
~ President Trump may think he is President Jackson reincarnated − but there are lessons in Old Hickory’s resistance to sycophants
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter