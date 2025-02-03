A deadly bird flu strain is headed for Australia – and First Nations people have the know-how to tackle it
By Nell Reidy, Research Fellow, Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
Bhiamie Williamson, Research Fellow in Disaster Resilience, Monash University
Vinod Balasubramaniam, Associate Professor (Molecular Virology), Monash University
Indigenous peoples have been largely excluded from the federal government’s planning for the arrival of H5N1. When will this change?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 3rd 2025