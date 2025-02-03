Tolerance.ca
‘A dark masterpiece’: Foucault’s Discipline and Punish at 50

By Matthew Sharpe, Associate Professor in Philosophy, Australian Catholic University
One of the most influential philosophical works of the 20th century, Discipline and Punish is unsettlingly prescient in our age of digital surveillance.The Conversation


