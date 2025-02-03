Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Election battle turns to spending, with BCA calling for cap and Labor hitting Dutton’s planned cuts

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
As political debate turns to government spending, the questions loom: is it too high, and will Peter Dutton be able to get away with keeping his proposed cuts mostly under wraps?The Conversation


