Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU, Other Host States Should Support Syrians Weighing Return with 'Go-and-See' Visits

By Human Rights Watch
Millions of Syrians in the diaspora are closely watching the exhilarating and tumultuous developments in their homeland.With misinformation rampant and being deliberately spread, Syrians abroad, including asylum seekers and refugees, are struggling to make informed decisions about permanently returning to a country ravaged by over 12 years of war that has just started navigating an uncertain and fragile transitional period.For years, Syrians have labored to secure and maintain temporary protection or refugee status in neighboring countries and the European Union, all while enduring escalating anti-refugee…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why should humanities education persist in an AI age? Self-development, to start
~ Should Australia mandate cancer warnings for alcoholic drinks?
~ Mastercard plans to get rid of credit card numbers. We could be heading towards the end of cards
~ A deadly bird flu strain is headed for Australia – and First Nations people have the know-how to tackle it
~ ‘A dark masterpiece’: Foucault’s Discipline and Punish at 50
~ This year, make a commitment to understanding your world better: practise the art of slow looking
~ How universities can help make our cities more accessible for people with disabilities
~ Musk’s inauguration salute is not the only apparent fascist signal from Trump’s administration
~ View from The Hill: Election battle turns to spending, with BCA calling for cap and Labor hitting Dutton’s planned cuts
~ President Trump may think he is President Jackson reincarnated − but there are lessons in Old Hickory’s resistance to sycophants
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter