Government needs to show that its AI plan can be trusted to deal with serious risks when it comes to health data
By Jonathan R Goodman, Social scientist, Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute
Richard Milne, Head of Research and Dialogue, Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute
The UK government’s new plan to foster innovation through artificial intelligence (AI) is ambitious. Its goals rely on the better use of public data, including renewed efforts to maximise the value of health data held by the NHS. Yet this could involve the use of real data from patients using the NHS. This has been highly controversial in the past and previous attempts to use this health data have been at times close to disastrous.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 3rd 2025