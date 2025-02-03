Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Government needs to show that its AI plan can be trusted to deal with serious risks when it comes to health data

By Jonathan R Goodman, Social scientist, Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute
Richard Milne, Head of Research and Dialogue, Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute
The UK government’s new plan to foster innovation through artificial intelligence (AI) is ambitious. Its goals rely on the better use of public data, including renewed efforts to maximise the value of health data held by the NHS. Yet this could involve the use of real data from patients using the NHS. This has been highly controversial in the past and previous attempts to use this health data have been at times close to disastrous.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why should humanities education persist in an AI age? Self-development, to start
~ Should Australia mandate cancer warnings for alcoholic drinks?
~ Mastercard plans to get rid of credit card numbers. We could be heading towards the end of cards
~ A deadly bird flu strain is headed for Australia – and First Nations people have the know-how to tackle it
~ ‘A dark masterpiece’: Foucault’s Discipline and Punish at 50
~ This year, make a commitment to understanding your world better: practise the art of slow looking
~ How universities can help make our cities more accessible for people with disabilities
~ Musk’s inauguration salute is not the only apparent fascist signal from Trump’s administration
~ View from The Hill: Election battle turns to spending, with BCA calling for cap and Labor hitting Dutton’s planned cuts
~ EU, Other Host States Should Support Syrians Weighing Return with 'Go-and-See' Visits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter