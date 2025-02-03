Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Immigration rules keep changing, and the confusion can cause real problems for migrants

By Ben Brindle, Researcher, Migration Observatory, University of Oxford
A nationwide plan to digitise immigration documents recently came into force. Since January 1, millions of foreign nationals who live in the UK must now use digital-only status documents, as all biometric residence permits expired at the end of 2024.

The Home Office says an online system will mean faster processing times and lower risk of fraud. However, the rollout has created significant problems for some migrants, with reports of non-citizens being denied…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why should humanities education persist in an AI age? Self-development, to start
~ Should Australia mandate cancer warnings for alcoholic drinks?
~ Mastercard plans to get rid of credit card numbers. We could be heading towards the end of cards
~ A deadly bird flu strain is headed for Australia – and First Nations people have the know-how to tackle it
~ ‘A dark masterpiece’: Foucault’s Discipline and Punish at 50
~ This year, make a commitment to understanding your world better: practise the art of slow looking
~ How universities can help make our cities more accessible for people with disabilities
~ Musk’s inauguration salute is not the only apparent fascist signal from Trump’s administration
~ View from The Hill: Election battle turns to spending, with BCA calling for cap and Labor hitting Dutton’s planned cuts
~ EU, Other Host States Should Support Syrians Weighing Return with 'Go-and-See' Visits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter