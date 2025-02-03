Banning wildlife trade can increase trade of other threatened species
By Takahiro Kubo, Senior Researcher in National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES) & Visiting Researcher in ICCS, University of Oxford
Diogo Veríssimo, Research Fellow in Conservation Marketing, University of Oxford
Taro Mieno, Associate Professor, Agricultural Economics, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Wildlife trade bans can encourage buyers and sellers to trade in similar species that haven’t been banned but may still be endangered.
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 3rd 2025