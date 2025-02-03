Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Banning wildlife trade can increase trade of other threatened species

By Takahiro Kubo, Senior Researcher in National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES) & Visiting Researcher in ICCS, University of Oxford
Diogo Veríssimo, Research Fellow in Conservation Marketing, University of Oxford
Taro Mieno, Associate Professor, Agricultural Economics, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Wildlife trade bans can encourage buyers and sellers to trade in similar species that haven’t been banned but may still be endangered.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
