The Sims: from Hot Date to Get Famous, why expansion packs have been key to the game’s longevity
By Aditya Deshbandhu, Lecturer of Communications, Digital Media Sociology, University of Exeter
SimCity 3000, the predecessor to The Sims, played a pivotal part in my childhood, growing up in Hyderabad, India. Its recreation of the western, urban world helped me understand how cities were planned, designed and financed – and how they provided people with key services like transportation, health and education while preparing for accidents and other hazards.
As an eight-year-old trying to figure out my place in the world, that game offered me a way to make meaning of the chaos that can be life. So, when The Sims launched in 2000 – enabling me to live inside a virtual city, rather…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 3rd 2025