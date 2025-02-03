Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s Project 2025 agenda caps decades-long resistance to 20th century progressive reform

By Colin Gordon, Professor of History, University of Iowa
Presidents often come into office with a blueprint to transform government. Project 2025 – assembled by Trump allies – is part of a lineage of conservative reactions to liberal presidents’ plans.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
