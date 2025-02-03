Labor’s dumping of Australia’s new nature laws means the environment is shaping as a key 2025 election issue
By Peter Burnett, Honorary Associate Professor, ANU College of Law, Australian National University
Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Jaana Dielenberg, University Fellow in Biodiversity, Charles Darwin University
Hopes for environmental law reform during the current term of federal government have been dashed, so what lies ahead for ‘nature positive’ next term?
